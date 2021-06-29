Princess Diana’s Ford Escort sells for £47,000 at auction

A 1981 Ford Escort owned by Diana, Princess of Wales has sold at auction for £47,000.

It was originally expected to fetch between £30,000 and £40,000, but bidding at Reeman Dansie’s Royalty, Antique and Fine Art Sale in Essex continued well past the estimate.

The interior has been kept entirely original (credit: Reeman Dansie)

With 83,000 miles on the clock, the Escort comes with its original registration as well as its original paintwork and interior upholstery.

The Escort 1.6 Ghia saloon was given by Prince Charles as a gift to his fiancé as an engagement present in May 1981, two months before the Royal Wedding. It was then used by Diana until August 1982.

The frog mascot was a copy of a gift from Diana’s sister (credit: Reeman Dansie)

It comes complete with a frog mascot on the bonnet, which is a copy of a gift from Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah Spencer, to remind her of the fairy tale in which a girl kisses a frog to turn it into a prince.

The previous owner of the car was said to be a ‘great admirer’ of Princess Diana and had always cherished the car, so much so that she kept its Royal roots a secret.

It follows on from the sale of Princess Diana’s Audi convertible which sold in March last year for £58,000.