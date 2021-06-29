New Peugeot 308 to start from £24,000

Peugeot has announced pricing and specifications for its new 308.

Available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time, the 308 will kick off from £24,000 when the model first arrives in dealerships this December.

It’ll be available with that plug-in powertrain from launch, too, alongside more conventional diesel and petrol engines. The electrified setup combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries – and it’s available in two states of tune, too, with 177 and 221bhp variants there to choose from. Both are capable of running for up to 39 miles on electric power alone and will emit just 25g/km CO2. Prices for these models start from £33,000.

The Peugeot 308 features a range of striking design features

There’s also a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine available as well as a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel. At present, only an eight-speed automatic gearbox is available.

All cars benefit from LED headlights as standard, while higher-spec Active Premium cars boast Peugeot’s recognisable vertical LED daytime running lights. Move up to GT and GT Premium grades and you’ll find full matrix LED headlights added to the car’s list of features.

Inside, all cars get Peugeot’s i-Cockpit system which places a 10-inch colour touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. A range o assistance systems such as lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition – among others – are included as standard too.

The new 308 is available in one of five different trim levels – Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium – with base-spec cars incorporating 16-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights and automatic wipers. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included too.

In contrast, top-of-the-range GT Premium models receive 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels and a premium Focal sound system with four tweeters, two woofers and one central speaker with a subwoofer.

Prices range from £24,000 for an Active Premium-grade car with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine to £38,800 for the plug-in hybrid finished in tip-top GT Premium specification.