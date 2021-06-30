New 204bhp Volkswagen Polo GTI revealed

It’s only been a few months since Volkswagen revealed the sixth-generation Polo supermini, but now the German firm has revealed full details of the performance-focused GTI version.

The supermini is hotly anticipated as it enters a much-loved segment, battling the excellent Ford Fiesta ST.

In its attempts to dethrone that car as the best-in-class, the new Polo GTI gets a new look, much-improved technology and enhanced driving dynamics

(Volkswagen)

Despite the changes, the engine is the same 204bhp, turbocharged 2.0-litre unit found in the previous generation model. Power is routed to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, with a 0-60mph time of 6.3 seconds.

The chassis has been adapted specifically for this car, with the ride height being 15mm lower than the regular car.

It comes with the typical sporty-looking styling upgrades you’d expect from a GTI, including new bumpers, animated LED rear lights, and LED matrix headlights as standard, incorporating an illuminated radiator grille bar that gives off a striking light signature.

(Volkswagen)

Inside, there’s a leather sports steering wheel, red stitching, and titanium black trim pieces, while sound can be upgraded through an optional Beats audio system. It also gets the latest infotainment technology, with voice control as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, while the digital instrument binnacle completes the impressive technology on board.

UK pricing and specification will be confirmed closer to launch, but expect a slight increase on the existing model’s £24,000 starting price.