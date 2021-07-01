Suzuki Jimny 4×4 reintroduced to the UK as a commercial vehicle

Suzuki has reintroduced its hugely popular Jimny 4×4 to the UK – but this time it’s only available as a commercial vehicle.

The original model was taken off sale last year because of its effect on the firm’s fleet CO2 emissions average. This was a real shame for the Japanese car manufacturer because the 4×4’s funky styling made it a huge hit with buyers, with demand outstripping supply.

(Suzuki)

Now the model has been reintroduced as a light commercial vehicle, with the original vehicle’s rear bench seat removed to provide an 863-litre boot capacity – 33 litres up on the passenger car’s capacity with the seats folded down.

The new model also has a flat floor for improved practicality, while a safety partition protects occupants from their cargo.

Pitching the Jimny as a commercial vehicle means it’s subject to less strict emissions regulations, so it will reduce the impact of any potential fines Suzuki faces. The engine is the same 100bhp 1.5-litre petrol unit as used before.

(Suzuki)

Its rugged off-road looks are met by actual off-road ability thanks to a raised suspension and four-wheel-drive system with selectable low transfer gear.

There’s just the one trim level to choose from, with equipment including air conditioning, DAB radio, 15-inch steel wheels and cruise control with speed limiter.

Prices start at £16,796 excluding VAT, or £19,999 including VAT.