Kia announces wide-ranging summer offers across its range

Kia has revealed a series of wide-ranging offers to tempt buyers into its dealerships this summer.

The South Korean firm is offering discounts on finance deals, money off electrified models and a loyalty programme.

The first deal is an extension of its zero per cent APR offer for the Sportage, XCeed (including the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version), Niro Hybrid and PHEV, Stonic and new Picanto. The offer applies to two-year personal contract purchase (PCP) deals with a 20 per cent deposit.

If two years is too short, buyers can get a 30 or 36 month PCP or 24, 30 or 36 month personal motor loan (PML) with no minimum deposit and 4.9 per cent APR.

Kia is also extending its ‘G0% Hybrid’ scheme, which is similar to the above but does not apply to the Picanto. It offers zero per cent APR and includes the first two services for free as well as two years of free roadside recovery.

To tempt buyers into its electric vehicles, finance deals are available with 4.9 per cent APR. The Soul EV and e-Niro in grades 3 and 4+ also get a deposit allowance of £1,000, and are eligible for the £2,500 government plug-in car grant.

Kia also offers a scrappage scheme for buyers of the Picanto, Rio and Stonic. Those opting for a 36-month PCP or PML finance deal get a £2,000 discount (£2,500 for Stonic) if they also scrap their old car.

To qualify, the model to be scrapped must have been registered on or before March 31, 2014.

Finally, existing Kia owners can switch to the XCeed crossover and receive a £500 discount, while referring friends or family will see both receive a £200 tech bundle if a new vehicle is bought.