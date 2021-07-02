Limited-edition Abarth 695 Esseesse breaks cover

Abarth has revealed the new 695 Esseesse, a limited-edition version of its fiery hot hatch.

There will be just 1,390 units produced, split equally between Scorpion black and Campovolo grey versions.

The model draws inspiration from the Cinquino 695 Esseesse from 1964. That model saw its engine size increased to 690cc with power boosted to 38bhp for an 87mph top speed.

(Abarth)

The modern version’s performance figures are considerably more impressive, though. It has a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 178bhp and 200Nm of torque, while the top speed is 140mph. It’ll go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds, too.

The Esseesse is only available as a hatchback and has an aluminium bonnet that’s 25 per cent lighter than that found on the regular car. There’s also an Akrapovic exhaust, which is 10kg lighter than that found in the Abarth 595 Competizione.

At the rear is an adjustable spoiler that can be moved between zero and 60 degrees. The maximum top speed is achievable with the angle set to zero, but this reduces to 124mph with the full angle.

(Abarth)

The trade off is that it provides more downforce, which should make it handle better in the corners.

Exterior styling touches include white details on the front and rear spoilers, caps and side stickers, white 17-inch alloy wheels, red Brembo brake callipers and twin-exit exhausts.

Inside, there are Sabelt bucket seats, body colour-matching stitching, Alcantara dashboard and carbon-fibre inserts for the gear stick and steering wheel. On the technology front, there’s a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built-in.