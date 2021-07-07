BMW reveals striking new 2 Series coupe with up to 369bhp

BMW has pulled the covers off the new 2 Series coupe ahead of its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed tomorrow (July 8).

Although it retains the classic long bonnet coupe shape, the details in its styling give it a strikingly different appearance to its predecessor.

(BMW)

There’s a more muscular appearance and aggressive lines in the front bumper in particular, while the ‘kidney grille’ design is more subtle than the controversial look in the new 4 Series. The back has a more awkward appearance, with the taillights pulled to the outer edges to give the appearance of more width.

Keen to retain its status as the enthusiast’s choice, BMW has kept the 2 Series’ rear-wheel-drive layout for all but the top-spec M240i model.

Enjoy your instinct. The all-new #BMW 2 Series Coupé. #The2 BMW M240i xDrive Fuel consumption (combined in l/100 km): 8.8 – 8.1 (WLTP) CO2 emissions combined (in g/km): 200 – 185 (WLTP) Further info: https://t.co/3Hw3jgS6fo pic.twitter.com/9G6RzTbush — BMW (@BMW) July 7, 2021

That’s the performance-focussed variant, and as such it gets all-wheel-drive to help make the most of the 369bhp output – 34bhp up from before. That comes from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine that also makes 500Nm of torque and contributes to the 4.1-second 0-60mph time.

There are two more engines on offer, with a 2.0-litre petrol making 181bhp (220i) and a 2.0-litre diesel producing 187bhp (220d). All engines come with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

(BMW)

Inside there’s a driver-focused cabin design, with standard equipment including a leather steering wheel, heated front seats, digital dial displays and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The new BMW 2 Series is scheduled for launch in the UK in early 2022 and will be priced from £34,980 for the 220i, while the 220d starts at £36,900.

Those looking for the sporty M240i will face quite the premium as prices start at £45,795.