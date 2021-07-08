Vauxhall confirms the new Grandland will start at £25,500

The new Vauxhall Grandland has gone on sale in the UK priced from £25,500.

Order books have now opened for the family SUV, which gets a new look, upgraded interior and improved equipment levels.

It’s the latest model to get Vauxhall’s new ‘Vizor’ front end styling, which sees a large black bar fitted between the slim headlights, which are now LED units.

Inside there’s a new ‘Pure Panel’ cockpit that uses two widescreen displays that spread from behind the steering wheel to the centre of the car. The instrument screen is up to 12 inches while the infotainment screen in the centre is a 10-inch touchscreen unit that controls the infotainment. All models have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included too.

(Vauxhall)

A plug-in hybrid model is available, starting at £34,365. This model registers 192mpg on official tests and can travel up to 34 miles on electricity alone. Its combination of 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor delivers 222bhp.

Its CO2 emissions are just 31g/km, too, making it eligible for a benefit-in-kind rate of just 11 per cent – helping it to appeal to company car buyers.

Elsewhere in the range, there’s a choice of a 1.2-litre petrol engine and 1.5-litre diesel, with the former having the option of either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, while the latter can only work with the auto.

The range kicks off with the SE trim, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital dial display, and cruise control. Sporty SRi variants get 18-inch alloy wheels, larger display screens and upgraded exterior parts.

(Vauxhall)

Elite models get 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Matrix headlight upgrades, wireless phone charging and keyless entry and start. Meanwhile, range-topping Ultimate variants receive Alcantara upholstery and a 360-degree camera.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “With a bold design, class-leading technologies and high-tech interior, the New Grandland is set to appeal to a wide-range of new and existing customers.

“With significant savings on the cost price of PHEV models compared to earlier iterations, it has never been more affordable to own Vauxhall’s flagship SUV. Vauxhall is committed to offering a fully-electrified line-up by 2024 and we’re looking forward to seeing the New Grandland on the road later this year.”