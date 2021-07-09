Volkswagen ID.4 GTX goes on sale in the UK

Volkswagen’s performance ID.4 GTX has gone on sale in the UK priced from £48,510.

The first car to wear the firm’s newly created GTX badge, the ID.4 GTX aims to bring added performance to Volkswagen’s latest electric car.

It’s also the first electric Volkswagen to incorporate a dual-motor powertrain, bringing all-wheel-drive performance. Thanks to 295bhp and 310Nm of torque, the ID.4 GTX will go from 0-60mph in six seconds – quicker than a Golf GTI. It’ll also hit 112mph flat out, which is 13mph quicker than the standard ID.4.

The ID.4 GTX uses a dual-motor setup

The ID.4 GTX has also been kitted out with sport suspension and a retuned steering setup which help to give more dynamic handling. All cars come with the suspension setup as standard, though higher-spec GTX Max models also benefit from Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers being fitted as part of its £55,540 starting price.

Both the ID.4 GTX and GTX Max utilise the same 77kWh battery – delivering 301 and 291 miles from a single charge respectively – while 125kW rapid charging capability means that up to 199 miles of range can be added in 30 minutes. A full charge conducted with a 7.2kW home wallbox will take around 12 hours and 40 minutes.

The ID.4 is the first electric VW to wear the GTX badge

All cars get a 12-inch infotainment setup linked to an augmented reality head-up display as standard, alongside IQ. Light LED Matrix headlights and rear lights with dynamic turn signals.

ID.4 GTX Max models get additional standard equipment such as sports seats with integrated head restraints, three-zone climate control and a wide range of driver assistance systems including lane assist, emergency assist and side assist.