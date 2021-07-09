Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates Lotus with 2021 Central Feature display

The 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed is celebrating iconic British brand Lotus through its Central Feature display.

Each year at the massive car show, an important name in the industry is celebrated through a unique statue, including manufacturers, motorsports and people.

At lunchtime on day one (July 8) of the event, crowds gathered around the statue to watch a green and yellow-themed fireworks display and see the Lotus Evija electric car and the firm’s newest model, the Emira.

(Lotus)

To the naked eye it looks like a large but simple display with silver bars and wires. However, attendees can download an app and point their phone at the display to see ‘four iconic Lotus cars speed through the air on a virtual racetrack’.

Lotus has been receiving heavy investment from its parent firm Geely, which also owns Volvo, overseeing improvements to the firm’s Norfolk-based production and development facilities as well as a switch towards a new era of electrified vehicles.

The Evija is the firm’s halo electric vehicle, but the star of the show was the Emira, which was only revealed this week. Perhaps surprisingly given the firm’s electrification plans, the first car of the new era is only available with petrol engines.

What a showstopper! The Lotus Emira makes one hell of an entrance! #FOS #gw_lotus pic.twitter.com/J0E4UgQpOR — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) July 8, 2021

As well as the Central Feature, Lotus has a large stand to display its models, including both the Evija and Emira as well as an Elise Sport 240 Final Edition and a racing bicycle developed in partnership with British Cycling.

Matt Windle, managing director at Lotus, said: “Our stand staff didn’t stop talking to people about the Emira all day. So many had watched the livestream on Tuesday, love the way the car looks inside and out, and wanted to share how thrilled they are to see the transformation that is taking place at Lotus. We had an amazing day at Goodwood and are looking forward to the rest of the weekend.”