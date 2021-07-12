Nissan updates Leaf with new ‘sound’

Nissan has refreshed its electric Leaf for 2021, bringing new features and additional connected systems.

One of the most notable introductions, however, is ‘Canto’ – a bespoke sound that has been created by designers and engineers in Japan and then locally adapted at Nissan’s technical centre in Europe.

The Nissan Leaf has been updated with a new ‘sound’

By playing a variety of tones and pitches depending on whether the car is speeding up, slowing down or reversing, the system can ensure that the otherwise silent Leaf is heard by pedestrians. It’s automatically activated when travelling at speeds of up to 18mph.

“After engineering the ‘Canto’ sound, we installed it to the Leaf MY21 to enable us to carry out both subjective and objective evaluations to better match the expectations of the European customer,” said Paul Speed-Andrews, noise and vibration development manager at Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

“It was important that we not only created a sound that aligned with the new regulations, but also matched Nissan’s brand image. We have always been pioneers in safety and innovation and it is great to know we are helping to shape the future of electrification.”

In addition to this new sound, the 2021 model-year Leaf also benefits from in-car wi-fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and intelligent blind spot intervention.

The new updated Leaf will be available with a 40kWh battery – which brings 168 miles of electric range – across Acenta, N-Connecta and Tekna grades, or a 62kWh battery – with 239 miles of range – through N-Connecta and Tekna specifications.