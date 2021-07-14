New Mercedes-AMG SL interior shares design cues with halo AMG GT models

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL has been showcased ahead of the full car’s reveal later in 2021.
It has received a technological overhaul and now shares a similar design to the GT and GT 4-Door Coupe models at the top of the AMG range.
There’s a ‘2+2’ seating layout replacing the two-seater layout traditionally used in the SL, and Mercedes claims that despite the improvements in luxury and technology, there’s also more space for occupants than before.
Between the drivers, the centre console swoops up into the dashboard with a prominent tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system. It’s a portrait-orientated, 11.9-inch unit, and can be electronically moved to be more or less upright depending on preference.
Behind the wheel sits a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, which has configurable menus and is said to be glare-free.
The latest-generation MBUX infotainment system has been inspired by the luxury S-Class model, but has been adapted by AMG for a more sporty vehicle, with performance and track modes available.
An optional head-up display is also being offered, with a 3D design and the ability to change its look in line with that of the instrument panel.
Mercedes has adapted its typical ‘sculptural seat design’ to be more sports car-focused, which makes them look less bulky and incorporates the headrests into the backrest for a sportier look.
Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler Group, said: “The SL is an icon of the brand with the three-pointed star: This roadster has stood for automotive fascination and desire for decades – a great opportunity and challenge for design, because every designer wants to create icons.
“The result is a revolutionary interior experience caught between digital and analogue luxury. We created the most iconic SL ever since, the luxury icon of the 20s.”