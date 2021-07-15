Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Aston Martin Valhalla brings 937bhp of hybrid power

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 2.01pm
The Valhalla uses a range of lightweight materials
Aston Martin has lifted the covers off its striking new hybrid supercar – the Valhalla.

Built with a variety of learnings made through Aston Martin’s involvement in Formula One, the Valhalla incorporates several intricate and technologically advanced features which help to ensure that it delivers the best possible performance.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 which is linked up to a 150kW hybrid system with a pair of electric motors – one mounted on each axle. Combined, the engine and electric system produce 937bhp. When driven in electric-only mode, the power from the batteries is directed to the front axle alone, while in other driving modes it’s split between the front and rear axles. This allows the car to tailor the power delivery depending on the situation.

Aston Martin Valhalla
The Valhalla combines V8 power with electric motors

Set to arrive in 2023, the Valhalla will be able to run for eight miles on electric power yet manage the 0-60mph sprint in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 217mph. Aston Martin also claims that it’ll emit less than 200g/km of CO2.

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates our commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product line-up.”

Built around a lightweight carbon fibre tub, the Valhalla also incorporates a new eight-speed DCT automatic transmission. This also brings a new e-reverse feature, which uses the electric motors for reversing and saves weight by removing the need for a conventional reverse gear.

Aston Martin has yet to reveal how much the Valhalla will cost, though this is likely to be announced to the car’s introduction in 2023.

