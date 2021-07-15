Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Everrati reveals electric Ford GT40

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 4.50pm
The Everrati GT40 will use an entirely electric powertrain
Everrati – an Oxfordshire-based electric car conversion specialist – has revealed an electric continuation version of the iconic Ford GT40.

It’s being built through a collaboration with Superformance, a manufacturer of 1960s-era continuation component sports cars. The company already offers a range of high-performance continuation models built under licence from a variety of manufacturers including General Motors. Sold as a rolling chassis, a Superformance car can be created with either heritage or modern-day powertrains.

Everrati GT40
The cabin of the GT40 features deep bucket seats

However, this new announcement will see an electric-powered GT40 developed, with a prototype chassis already having been built and adapted to be powered by an electric powertrain instead of an internal combustion engine. It’s being created at Everrati’s UK development centre in Upper Heyford, Oxfordshire.

Justin Lunny, founder and CEO, Everrati: “This is the perfect partnership. The sole focus of both Everrati and Superformance is iconic cars and Lance and his team are THE guys when it comes to authorised continuation chassis of some of the most legendary cars in history.

Everrati GT40
The Everrati GT40 is currently under development in Oxfordshire

“Marrying these chassis with our advanced EV powertrains and precision engineering will enhance performance while keeping the essence and soul of the original. We aim to create the best electric driver’s cars while, at the same time, future-proofing these true past masters.”

Everrati is ensuring that the location of the battery and motors in the car maintain the ideal weight distribution while also enhancing the ‘character and soul of the original’. Further details – including performance specifications – are expected to be announced soon.

Lance Stander, CEO of Superformance, said: “I’m very excited about the partnership we are announcing today. Justin and the team at Everrati have a compelling vision for the future, along with the engineering pedigree and expertise to reimagine this automotive icon for the 21st century. While I will always love a V8-powered vehicle, there is no doubting the ultra-high performance of Everrati’s advanced EV powertrains.”

