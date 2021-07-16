Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hyundai’s Kona N to start from £35,395

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 10.20am
The Kona arrives as Hyundai N’s first performance SUV
Hyundai has released pricing and specifications for its new performance SUV – the Kona N.

Priced from £35,395, the Kona N is the first performance SUV to come from the firm’s N range of performance cars and brings a whole host of performance-related upgrades over the standard Kona.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to 276bhp and a dedicated Launch Control function, the Kona N will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 5.3 seconds. It also incorporates N Power Shift (NPS) which removes any reduction in torque when accelerating hard.

The Kona N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Another setting – called N Grin Shift – gives the most amount of engine and gearbox performance for a 20-second ‘boost’, activated by a button in the car. In addition, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) provides optimal gear shifts for when driving on track, selecting the right gear and shift timing.

The Kona N also benefits from electronically controlled suspension which allows the driver to tailor the car’s ride to certain situations, making it softer or firmer on the move.

An electronically-controlled limited-slip differential allows the wheels to turn at different speeds by applying different amounts of torque, therefore helping to reduce understeer when cornering quickly.

The Kona N features a more aerodynamic-focused bodykit than the standard car

In terms of exterior design, the Kona N incorporates a variety of red accents, while the front end features additional cooling to help the engine. The front splitter has also been increased by 10mm to help with aerodynamics while the car’s ride height has also been dropped.

At the rear there’s a double-wing roof spoiler and a triangular third brake light – a hallmark of N models. There’s also a large diffuser to aid airflow, framed by two large exhaust outlets.

Inside, the Kona N receives a range of blue accents alongside N-specific seats, steering wheel and gear shifts. There’s also a 10-inch infotainment display and a digital cluster linked to a head-up display.

