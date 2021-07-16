Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Porsche posts record-breaking sales in first half of 2021

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 11.06am
(Porsche)
(Porsche)

Porsche has had its best ever start to a year, delivering 153,656 vehicles, a 31 per cent increase on last year.

The firm said the growth in demand crossed all models in its range and all of its global sales regions. Although the percentage increase on last year is significant because those sales were impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns, the figures show increased demand across the line-up.

For example, the electric Taycan shifted almost 20,000 units in six months, which is just shy of the number sold in the whole of 2020.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
(Porsche)

To give some context to its popularity, that’s about 1,000 units fewer than the number of 911s sold in the same period. Porsche’s halo sports car, meanwhile, saw a 22 per cent increase on sales to 20,611.

The most successful model was the Cayenne, the firm’s large SUV. It sold 44,050 examples, up 12 per cent on last year, and just ahead of the smaller Macan SUV, which sold 43,618 units, an increase of 27 per cent.

Finally, the 718 sports car models sold about 12,000 examples and the Panamera saw about 13,500 sales, up 33 and six per cent respectively.

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: “We are extremely delighted with the high level of demand for our sports cars – the increase in deliveries in the first half of the year is above that of the overall market.

“The rate of electrification is growing in all regions. This development confirms the path that we have taken with our drive strategy. In Europe, around 40 per cent of the cars currently being delivered have an electric motor – whether they’re a purely electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. Our highest priority continues to be to fulfil our customers’ dreams.”

When looking at sales regions, the largest growth was seen in the United States, where deliveries were up 50 per cent to 36,326. China remains the biggest market with 48,654 sales representing an increase of 23 per cent. Europe shifted 40,435 units, up 25 per cent, with Germany accounting for more than a quarter of this.

