Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

First trailer for ‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’ released

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 12.19pm
(Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)
(Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

The Grand Tour has released a trailer for its next Amazon Prime special.

Called ‘Lochdown’, the show will see former Top Gear presenters Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond travel to Scotland.

Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, the trio drove across the country in three American cars they saw in television shows growing up.

In the trailer they can be seen driving through the streets of Edinburgh and building a floating bridge across the Hebridean sea.

Other stunts include a competition with racing driver Abbie Eaton and a challenge in the Outer Hebrides. And with hotels shut during the pandemic, they’re forced to sleep in caravans…

Lochdown is the latest special from The Grand Tour team, which is made up of many of the same crew that worked on previous iterations of Top Gear. Headed by the same three presenters, the car show originally followed a similar format to the BBC car show, with features about cars and glossy reviews in front of a studio audience.

However, in 2019, after three seasons of the new show, an emotional Clarkson announced that this would be the end of the show in its current format. Instead, it would return with a series of feature-length road trips, expanding on some of the most popular films from the original series.

The first two specials were Seamen, which saw the presenters using boats to travel from Cambodia to Vietnam, and A Massive Hunt, which involved driving across Madagascar in search of pirate treasure.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will be released on July 30, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

