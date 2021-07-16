Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Summer could see ‘unprecedented’ levels of traffic on UK roads

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 1.50pm
This summer will see ‘unprecedented’ levels of traffic on the UK’s roads as more people head out for a holiday within the country.

That’s according to RAC Breakdown, which says that an estimated 29m ‘staycations’ look set to take place this summer – with 16m of these in the school holidays alone.

The number of people booking holidays within the UK has swelled by 20 per cent since April, with figures from the RAC suggesting that the West Country will receive the highest number of holidaymakers, followed by Scotland, Yorkshire, the Lake District and East Anglia.

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With the school summer holidays just days away, a second ‘staycation summer’ in a row now looks like a certainty and will mean millions of us relying on our cars to get us wherever we want to go.

“Our research shows that while most people have already made their plans, if – as expected – travel restrictions limit the numbers taking foreign holidays, then those booking last-minute trips in the UK will likely soar, adding to what we expect to already be an extremely busy summer on the roads.”

Though many drivers are already committed to a certain week to go away, some 18 per cent have yet to nail a date down. It might be because some are looking to get a last-minute deal while others could be waiting to see what the British weather looks like first.

A survey of 2,498 drivers conducted by the RAC found that the majority would be travelling more than 150 miles from their homes, while 17 per cent of these would be venturing more than 300 miles. A third of drivers who had holidayed within the UK in 2020 said that they would be travelling greater distances across the UK this year.

