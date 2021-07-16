Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Abarth’s new F595 incorporates racing technology for the road

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 2.31pm
The F595 packs racing-inspired features
Abarth has launched a new special edition – the F595 – which takes inspiration from single-seaters used in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships.

It also acts as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia single-seater designed by Carlo Abarth.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 163bhp and 230Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 135mph. It’s available with a manual transmission, though a five-speed automatic manual transmission with shift paddles can be added as an optional extra.

The F595 is also fitted with a Record Monza Sovrapposto active exhaust, which can be controlled via the scorpion button on the dash. Pressing it increases the sound of the exhaust as and when the driver desires.

Available in both hatchback and convertible versions, the Abarth F595 incorporates ‘Rally Blue’ highlights for the door mirror caps as well as the front and rear bumpers. It also receives 17-inch alloy wheels and F595 badging on the rear of the car.

The exhaust can be controlled via a button on the dashboard

Inside, there’s a leather steering wheel and sport seats with black design cues, while the infotainment system uses a new display frame, sitting alongside a new matte black dashboard. A variety of exterior colours are also there to choose from – Race White, Campovolo Grey, Track Grey, Scorpion Black, Record Grey and Tarmac Grey.

The cabin features a new matt black dashboard

New Koni rear shock absorbers are also fitted to help improve stability and handling, while an Abarth-designed braking system uses 284mm front and 240mm rear ventilated discs.

Prices for the new Abarth F595 start from £20,305 when fitted with a manual transmission.

