Abarth’s new F595 incorporates racing technology for the road

Abarth has launched a new special edition – the F595 – which takes inspiration from single-seaters used in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships.

It also acts as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Formula Italia single-seater designed by Carlo Abarth.

Underneath the bonnet sits a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 163bhp and 230Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 135mph. It’s available with a manual transmission, though a five-speed automatic manual transmission with shift paddles can be added as an optional extra.

The F595 is also fitted with a Record Monza Sovrapposto active exhaust, which can be controlled via the scorpion button on the dash. Pressing it increases the sound of the exhaust as and when the driver desires.

Available in both hatchback and convertible versions, the Abarth F595 incorporates ‘Rally Blue’ highlights for the door mirror caps as well as the front and rear bumpers. It also receives 17-inch alloy wheels and F595 badging on the rear of the car.

The exhaust can be controlled via a button on the dashboard

Inside, there’s a leather steering wheel and sport seats with black design cues, while the infotainment system uses a new display frame, sitting alongside a new matte black dashboard. A variety of exterior colours are also there to choose from – Race White, Campovolo Grey, Track Grey, Scorpion Black, Record Grey and Tarmac Grey.

The cabin features a new matt black dashboard

New Koni rear shock absorbers are also fitted to help improve stability and handling, while an Abarth-designed braking system uses 284mm front and 240mm rear ventilated discs.

Prices for the new Abarth F595 start from £20,305 when fitted with a manual transmission.