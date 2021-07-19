Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition celebrates 60 years of collaboration

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 10.37am
(Mini)
(Mini)

Mini has launched a new version of its John Cooper Works hot hatch that celebrates 60 years of collaboration with the Cooper family.

The relationship was born when John Cooper – who would have been 98 today – built a series of Minis with better brakes and a power output boosted to 55bhp from 34bhp. Two years later the more powerful Cooper S came along and formed the foundation for a trio of Monte Carlo rally wins in the 1960s.

Mini JCW Anniversary Edition
(Mini)

The Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition is exclusively offered in the UK and is based on the regular three-door hot hatch version. Under the bonnet sits the same 228bhp, 2.0-litre engine that contributes to a 6.1-second 0-60mph time and top speed of 153mph.

Differentiating the Anniversary Edition from regular models is a Rebel Green paint job and contrasting white roof, door handles, mirror caps and bonnet stripes with a red accent line.

Other upgrades include 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and the classic Cooper Company logo dotted around the vehicle, while the number 74 is painted on the bonnet and doors.

Mini JCW Anniversary Edition
(Mini)

Inside, there’s a black theme while the dashboard has signatures from three generations of the Cooper family. Inside the driver’s door frame is a plaque with John Cooper’s signature and a handwritten “1 of 740” note.

Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay, head-up display, wireless charging, automatic air conditioning and various safety assistance systems.

The Mini John Cooper Works Anniversary Edition is available to order now from £33,800 with a manual transmission or £35,500 with an automatic.

