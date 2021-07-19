Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Peugeot reveals a range of updates for the 108 city car

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 1.57pm
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has updated the 108 city car with a raft of subtle changes, extra options and the removal of the three-door option.

It means that the 108 is now exclusively available as a five-door in three trims called Active, Allure and Collection.

Standard equipment includes a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning and 15-inch alloy wheels, while upgrading to Allure adds keyless entry and go and a colour reversing camera.

Peugeot 108
(Peugeot)

Top-spec Collection models now get body-coloured handles to replace the old chrome examples, as well as 15-inch alloy wheels with orange centre caps.

The interior of these models now comes with orange trim and yellow stitching, as well as a new ‘interior ambience’, which is linked to the exterior paint job colour if choosing Smooth Green or Calvi Blue. All other paint jobs get the standard black cabin theme.

There are two new colour options available across all trims. Called Ural White and Galaxite Grey, they replace the existing white and grey options and join other choices such as Laser Red, Caldera Black and Calvi Blue.

Julie David, managing director of peugeot UK, said: “We are excited to be introducing the latest changes to our 108 range. With new colours and interior ambiances, the 108 remains a stylish city car.

“Now offered exclusively as a five-door variant, the 108 is suitable for drivers wanting to travel with friends and family.”

All Peugeot 108 models come with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with a five-speed manual gearbox. Prices start at £13,320 for Active models.

