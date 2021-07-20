The Volkswagen Touareg is the UK’s fastest-selling used car

Used SUVs and crossovers are in huge demand at the moment, with the Volkswagen Touareg being the most desirable of all, according to new figures.

The 2016 diesel automatic SUV is taking an average of 22 days to sell, followed closely by the 2018 Ford Edge, also averaging about 22 days on sale.

The data comes from online marketplace Auto Trader’s Fastest Selling Index, which tracks live supply and demand in the market and predicts how long each model will take to sell.

(Auto Trader)

As well as the Touareg and Edge, the fastest-selling list is dominated by SUVs and crossovers, accounting for eight of the top 10.

In third place is the 2018 Ford Kuga, followed by the 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport and the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA, which each take around 23 days to sell.

The only two cars that are not SUVs are the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SLC and 2016 Mazda MX-5, both of which are convertible sports cars that take about 24 days to sell.

Commenting on the Touareg taking the top spot, Barny Francis, Volkswagen UK’s national used car manager, said: “As our flagship SUV, the Touareg’s appeal is apparent. Every generation has combined luxury, quality, comfort and the latest technology to create a compelling packaging.”

At the opposite end of the scale, the Suzuki Swace and Mercedes-Benz EQV are the slowest-selling cars, taking a predicted 150 days to sell.

Auto Trader says the average time it takes to sell a used car in the UK has dropped dramatically since the start of the year, now sitting at around 23 days compared with 43.