New longer-range MG5 EV goes on sale

The MG5 EV range has been expanded to include a version with a larger battery.

The electric estate was previously only available with a 214-mile range, though this existing model will continue to be sold ‘for the time-being’.

In the new model, however, is a 61.1kWh battery, which provides a range of up to 250 miles. It can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in about an hour via a 50kW charger or about 40 minutes via a 100kW unit.

(MG)

Impressively, official figures suggest the range could increase beyond 330 miles if the car is solely used for urban driving.

New to the MG5 for the long-range model is the addition of ‘MG Pilot’, a suite of driver assistance technologies designed to help the driver stay safe on the road. First introduced on the ZS EV SUV, the technology is included as standard on Excite and Exclusive trim levels.

Features include automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

David Pugh, MG Motor marketing director, said: “With MG5 EV we’ve already proven that there’s huge demand for a sensibly priced all-electric station wagon and it has proven hugely popular with fleet and retail customers alike since its debut in autumn 2020.

(MG)

“With the new longer-range model we’re offering MG customers even greater value and flexibility from their EVs. With a full charge given a WLTP-approved range of 250 miles and the ability to be rapid charged to 80 per cent in as little as 40 minutes, the MG5 EV is a car that really can bring electric motoring to the masses, and it has played a big part in MG’s rapid charge ahead as one of the leaders in the UK EV market.”

Prices for the MG5 EV start at £26,495 after the plug-in car grant of £2,500 is applied. Business users will see just one per cent benefit-in-kind tax for the 2021/22 tax year because it’s an electric vehicle.