Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Lamborghini builds 15,000th Urus SUV, which is destined for UK market

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 1.06pm
(lamborghini)
(lamborghini)

Lamborghini has announced a new production milestone for its best-selling model.

The Italian luxury car maker has built 15,000 examples of the Urus SUV in just three years of production, making it the company’s highest-produced model in the shortest time.

The Urus with chassis number 15,000 is a right-hand-drive model bound for the UK, and is painted in a grey shade called Grigio Keres Matt from the Graphite Capsule collection of colours.

Lamborghini Urus SUV
(lamborghini)

It also has green accents across the bodywork, while the interior is a two-tone design with a black and green theme.

The Urus has been a huge sales hit for Lamborghini. The firm expanded its factory to cope with expected demand and it contributed to overall sales doubling in 2019, the first full year it was on sale.

It’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that makes 641bhp and 850Nm of torque. It’ll go from 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 190mph.

Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start at about £140,000 with standard equipment including adaptive air suspension, carbon ceramic brakes and a twin-screen infotainment system.

The Urus’ continued popularity in the luxury SUV market also contributed to Lamborghini achieving record sales in the first half of this year, with 4,852 cars delivered so far.

