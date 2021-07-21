New Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition brings upgraded Brabus equipment

Smart has revealed a new special edition of its Fortwo city car.

Called Racing Green Edition, it brings improved equipment and upgraded materials to the electric car, with parts from tuning firm Brabus.

On the outside, it has LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, black Brabus alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof as well as an exclusive Racing Green metallic paint job that gives the car its name.

(Smart)

Inside, there’s tailor-made Nappa leather upholstery from Brabus, with diamond stitching on the seatbacks and bases and a Racing Green top stitch. The dashboard, door centre panels and steering wheel also get a Nappa leather finish.

Other upgrades to the interior include aluminium sports pedals and handbrake lever, and a new gear shifter, each coming from Brabus designs. The centre console also gets a carbon-fibre look trim surrounding the eight-inch infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(Smart)

Smart now only builds electric vehicles, and the Fortwo comes with an 82bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox . The battery range is about 70 miles and the top speed is 81mph, figures that make it highly focused on urban driving.

The on-board charger is a 22kW item that can complete a 10 to 80 per cent charge in less than 40 minutes, while charging from a home wallbox takes about six hours.

The Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition starts at £25,495 after the plug-in car grant is applied.