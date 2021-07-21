Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition brings upgraded Brabus equipment

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 4.52pm
(Smart)
(Smart)

Smart has revealed a new special edition of its Fortwo city car.

Called Racing Green Edition, it brings improved equipment and upgraded materials to the electric car, with parts from tuning firm Brabus.

On the outside, it has LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, black Brabus alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof as well as an exclusive Racing Green metallic paint job that gives the car its name.

2021 Mercedes Smart Racing Green EQ
(Smart)

Inside, there’s tailor-made Nappa leather upholstery from Brabus, with diamond stitching on the seatbacks and bases and a Racing Green top stitch. The dashboard, door centre panels and steering wheel also get a Nappa leather finish.

Other upgrades to the interior include aluminium sports pedals and handbrake lever, and a new gear shifter, each coming from Brabus designs. The centre console also gets a carbon-fibre look trim surrounding the eight-inch infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2021 Mercedes Smart Racing Green EQ
(Smart)

Smart now only builds electric vehicles, and the Fortwo comes with an 82bhp electric motor powering the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox . The battery range is about 70 miles and the top speed is 81mph, figures that make it highly focused on urban driving.

The on-board charger is a 22kW item that can complete a 10 to 80 per cent charge in less than 40 minutes, while charging from a home wallbox takes about six hours.

The Smart EQ Fortwo Racing Green Edition starts at £25,495 after the plug-in car grant is applied.

