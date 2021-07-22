Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Police warn keyless car theft is on the rise

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 10.48am
(NPCC)
Motorists have been warned to take steps to protect their cars following an increase in keyless car thefts.

Provisional figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) show there has been a 3.1 per cent increase in vehicle crime between May and June this year, the ‘bulk’ of which is down to keyless car theft.

This type of theft involves using a device to boost the signal from a car key to trick the vehicle into thinking it is close by, unlocking the car. Criminals hope that the keys are left close to the front door so that their devices can pick up the key’s signal and boost it.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for vehicle crime, assistant chief constable Jenny Sims, said: “Car theft is a serious crime that causes significant distress and upset to owners and police are putting considerable resources into tackling it and bringing those responsible to justice.

“Whilst the rapid development of technology has dramatically improved the experience of drivers it has also allowed criminals to exploit weaknesses in electronic security.

“We are working closely with car manufacturers to help them design out crime by sharing intelligence and equipment seized from criminals. We are already making substantial progress in this regard.

Despite this recent increase, the NPCC points to official figures showing that overall theft of, and from, motor vehicles is down 21 per cent.

The best ways for motorists to keep their car safe is to double check it’s locked, keep keys out of sight and away from doors and windows, and storing keys in a metal tin or security pouch.

