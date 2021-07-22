Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Best and worst EV public charging providers revealed

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 11.22am
The number of charging points at motorway service stations varies wildly
The best and worst places for electric car owners to charge their vehicles have been revealed in a new survey.

Tesla’s Supercharger network came out on top, receiving an overall score of 89.8 per cent by respondents questioned as part of the study conducted by What Car.

Users rated it highly for its reliability, charging speed, ease of payment and value for money. However, Tesla’s Supercharger network – which operates more than 2,500 charging points across Europe and the Middle East – can only be accessed by Tesla owners, meaning that drivers of EVs from other brands must use other networks.

Of these, Instavolt came out on top. It achieved an overall score of 81.2 per cent – with users praising its ease-of-use and speed – while it was also the top-scoring network for reliability with a score of 92.6 per cent.

What Car spoke to 1,000 electric and plug-in hybrid owners, asking them to rate networks based on reliability, how easy they were to reach and park in and if they offered fast charging speeds. In addition, What Car staff then visited at least one charging point from the 12 providers to see for themselves how good they were.

Steve Huntingford, editor, What Car, said: “Our investigation highlights the significant differences between electric car public charging networks. Those that offer the fastest charging speeds are not necessarily the best to use, and some of the most affordable can also be the most inaccessible. As more people switch to EVs the demand for public chargers will increase, and EV owners really do need to shop around to find the best charging solutions.”

Despite scoring highest for location with 74.9 per cent, Gridserve’s Electric Highway was rated the worst for reliability with just 23.7 per cent. Having been previously operated by Ecotricity, the network, according to What Car, has become ‘rundown’.

Networks which allow drivers to tap and pay with a contactless payment card without the need to register were seen as the easiest to use, contrasting those with a lengthy sign-on process. Worst-rated was Charge Place Scotland, which has a long registration process and can only be accessed with a charging card – something that took 10 days to send out.

