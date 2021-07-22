Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Dynamo Taxis confirms plans to continue building electric cab in the UK

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 1.00pm
(Dynamo Motor Company)
(Dynamo Motor Company)

An electric taxi company has announced that it will continue to produce vehicles in the UK as part of its next expansion phase.

Dynamo Motor Company has partnered with Nissan to produce conversions of its electric e-NV200 van, having delivered 170 of the ‘Dynamo Taxis’ since production started last year.

The firm says it plans to hire 275 people, bringing its total team up to 300 members in the UK with the eventual goal of building 10,000 taxis and commercial/privately owned vehicles per year in 2026.

Dynamo Taxi
(Dynamo Motor Company)

The company plans to raise £2 million through the Seedrs investment website, having already received £1.6m.

Through this investment, Dynamo will be able to increase production of its taxis at its Coventry factory, move into other sectors that require wheelchair accessible vehicles, and add a last-mile delivery van to its line-up.

Brendan O’Toole, founder of Dynamo Motor Company said: “We’re on a mission to change the way people move around the UK, especially in built-up areas like cities where pollution is a problem.

“Our fundraiser will assist in our mission to further our commitment to UK jobs and working with suppliers to increase their growth and further introduce all-electric mobility solutions.”

To be classed as a black cab, Dynamo makes over 1,000 modifications to the Nissan e-NV200, including increasing the roof height, building wheelchair accessibility and making sure it can complete the 25-foot turning circle required for certification.

The Dynamo Taxi has a 40kWh battery with a 170-mile range. Prices start at £47,995 including the £7,500 plug-in car grant.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]