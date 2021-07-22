Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Shell to install 800 EV charging points at Waitrose stores by 2025

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 2.00pm
Up to 800 chargers will be installed at Waitrose stores across the country
Shell will be installing up to 800 electric vehicle charging points at Waitrose stores across the country by 2025.

Announced as the pair expand their existing partnership, the move would see up to 100 Waitrose locations benefit from the installation of six 22kW and two 50kW rapid Shell Recharge charging points so that customers can charge up while they shop.

Bernadette Williamson, General Manager Shell UK Retail, said: “This is great news for EV drivers across the UK, knowing they can easily, quickly and reliably charge up at Shell charge points while shopping at Waitrose.

“We want to make EV charging as hassle-free as possible and support our customers wherever they want to charge.”

The first of these is set to be launched at the first Waitrose shop early next year. The two companies have also agreed to increase the number of Shell Select stations offering Waitrose food by 68, taking the total to at least 125 by 2025. John Lewis’ Click & Collect service will also be made available in up to 80 Shell forecourt shops this summer, too.

James Bailey, Waitrose Executive Director, said: “This is an important partnership for Waitrose and means we can offer even greater convenience to more of our customers. We’re also delighted to bring our customers 800 new charging points for electric vehicles, including new rapid charging capabilities, as the UK moves more and more towards a sustainable transport network.”

The announcement represents Shell Recharge’s first foray into ‘destination charging’ which allows EV owners to charge their vehicle while at a location that they’re primarily visiting for another activity, such as shopping.

