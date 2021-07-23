Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Richard Hammond funds restoration business with sale of personal vehicles at auction

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 1.36pm
The former Top Gear presented is auctioning off a fleet of his vehicles
Richard Hammond is funding a new restoration business through the sale of several of his own cars and motorcycles at auction.

Called The Smallest Cog, the classic vehicle restoration business will be documented as part of a new show airing on Discovery+ UK later this year.

Due to be sold off at The Classic Sale by Silverstone Auctions on Sunday, August 1, the line-up of vehicles includes a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport and a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2.

Lotus Esprit
The Esprit Sport is one of several cars heading under the hammer

When it comes to motorcycles there’s a 1932 Velocette KSS MK1 and a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans – among others. All of Hammond’s vehicles are being sold without reserve.

“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me” stated Hammond.

He added: “It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”

A fully restored Ford RS2000 also owned by Hammond was initially destined to be sold separately to the main collection during the same weekend, but this has been deferred until the Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show Sale in September. By doing so, it will allow The Smallest Cog to ensure that the Ford is at its very best for sale.

Nick Whale, managing director of Silverstone Auctions, added: “We are delighted to have Richard both attending our sale on 1 August but also joining us on the rostrum to introduce the collection.

“These vehicles clearly have a special place in his heart, so I’m sure it is going to be a day of mixed emotions for him, but we are confident we can deliver a keen bidding audience that will do his new business proud, we wish him the best of luck.”

