Richard Hammond funds restoration business with sale of personal vehicles at auction

Richard Hammond is funding a new restoration business through the sale of several of his own cars and motorcycles at auction.

Called The Smallest Cog, the classic vehicle restoration business will be documented as part of a new show airing on Discovery+ UK later this year.

Due to be sold off at The Classic Sale by Silverstone Auctions on Sunday, August 1, the line-up of vehicles includes a 1969 Porsche 911T, a 1999 Lotus Esprit Sport and a 1927 Sunbeam Model 2.

The Esprit Sport is one of several cars heading under the hammer

When it comes to motorcycles there’s a 1932 Velocette KSS MK1 and a 1977 Moto Guzzi Le Mans – among others. All of Hammond’s vehicles are being sold without reserve.

“The irony of me supporting my new classic car restoration business by selling some of my own classic car collection is not wasted on me” stated Hammond.

We'll be offering The @RichardHammond Collection as part of The Classic Sale at @Silverclassic next weekend. All proceeds are to support his new business venture, The Smallest Cog, a classic vehicle restoration business. To view the lots in more detail: https://t.co/OXmfsSXWG5 pic.twitter.com/Askg6Sm8cf — Silverstone Auctions (@silverstoneauc) July 23, 2021

He added: “It is with a very heavy heart that they go, as they have a great deal of personal sentimental value, but they will be funding the future development of the business and giving life back to countless other classic vehicles.”

A fully restored Ford RS2000 also owned by Hammond was initially destined to be sold separately to the main collection during the same weekend, but this has been deferred until the Practical Classics Classic Car & Restoration Show Sale in September. By doing so, it will allow The Smallest Cog to ensure that the Ford is at its very best for sale.

Nick Whale, managing director of Silverstone Auctions, added: “We are delighted to have Richard both attending our sale on 1 August but also joining us on the rostrum to introduce the collection.

“These vehicles clearly have a special place in his heart, so I’m sure it is going to be a day of mixed emotions for him, but we are confident we can deliver a keen bidding audience that will do his new business proud, we wish him the best of luck.”