Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Audi’s RS Q e-tron Dakar racer arrives with range-extender technology

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 4.04pm
The RS Q e-tron uses electric motors from Audi’s Formula E car
The RS Q e-tron uses electric motors from Audi’s Formula E car

Audi has announced its entry into the 2022 Dakar rally with its new RS Q e-tron rally car.

Currently undergoing testing, the RS Q e-tron will use an electrified powertrain as it aims to conquer one of the toughest motorsport events on the planet.

Lasting two weeks, the Dakar Rally requires entrants to cover daily stages of up to 500 miles in length.

RS Q e-tron
The RS Q e-tron features extensive off-road systems

“That’s a very long distance,” says Andreas Roos, responsible for the Dakar project at Audi Sport. “What we are trying to do has never been done before. This is the ultimate challenge for an electric drivetrain.”

Due to the lack of charging opportunities in the desert, the RS Q e-tron makes use of a 2.0-litre petrol engine from one of Audi’s DTM cars. Rather than driving the wheels, however, it is used as a range-extender to power the electric powertrain.

The front and rear axles both utilise an electric motor taken from Audi’s 2021 Formula E car, while a third unit works as an energy converter between the electric battery and the combustion engine. The petrol engine is entirely disconnected from the wheels.

The battery itself is 50kWh in capacity and weighs ‘around 370 kilograms’ according to Audi. The front and rear axles are not mechanically connected, but software can actively distribute the torque between them. Energy usually lost when braking can also be retained and stored in the battery

The maximum system output of the powertrain is 50kW, though how much of this can be used legally in the rally is still being determined by the event’s organisers.

“The quattro was a gamechanger for the World Rally Championship. Audi was the first brand to win the Le Mans 24 Hours with an electrified drivetrain. Now, we want to usher in a new era at the Dakar Rally, while testing and further developing our e-tron technology under extreme conditions,” said Julius Seebach, managing director of Audi Sport and responsible for motorsport at Audi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier