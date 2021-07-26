Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Polestar will double its global presence in 2021

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.22am
(Polestar)
(Polestar)

Swedish car maker Polestar says it will double the number of global markets it sells in this year, going from nine to 18.

As well as this, it will also double the number of retail spaces it operates to 100.

As well as its traditional city-centre ‘Spaces’, it is now introducing new ‘Destination’ locations, which will be more like traditional dealerships with out-of-town locations, where customers can browse the range, test drive vehicles and collect their purchase.

Polestar Destination Concept
(Polestar)

Polestar’s sales model is focused on an online experience, with customers able to build their vehicle completely online before collecting it at a Destination or having it delivered. However, the brand says it acknowledges the importance some buyers place on physically seeing a car before buying, so it is investing in retail spaces for people to do so.

The electric car company also has more than 650 service ports for aftersales care and wants to make that 780 by the end of 2021.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “We are expanding both within markets in which we already have a presence and into new markets extremely rapidly. As a brand that has only been fully operational for just over 12 months, this sort of footprint is unprecedented.

“We aim to expand at a similar rate in terms of new markets in 2022 as well. This continued pace, combined with new retail concepts, will support our goal to exceed our owners’ expectations.”

Polestar used to produce performance and racing versions of Volvo cars, but since 2017 has been a wholly separate car manufacturer owned by the Swedish car giant. It’s focused on luxury, high-performance electrified vehicles with its range currently consisting of the plug-in hybrid Polestar 1 and the electric Polestar 2 crossover.

