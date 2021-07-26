Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Vauxhall bolsters Corsa-e and Crossland with new Griffin trim

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 11.22am
The Griffin specification brings a load of additional equipment
Vauxhall has added a new Griffin specification to its Corsa-e and Crossland models.

Bringing a high level of standard equipment, the Griffin trim is available from £17,555 on the Crossland and £26,390 on the electric Corsa-e.

The Corsa-e Griffin comes with a wide range of standard equipment, including a suite of safety assistance systems such as automatic emergency city braking and lane departure warning. Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi system is also incorporated with a seven-inch infotainment system bringing European navigation alongside both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Crossland Griffin
The Crossland Griffin gains a range of exterior and interior tweaks

Corsa-e Griffin cars also get 17-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a contrast black roof and dark tinted rear windows. Thanks to a partnership with British Gas, Vauxhall is also offering a free home charger unit with the Corsa-e Griffin, as well as energy credits equivalent to 30,000 miles of free electricity.

Move to the Crossland Griffin – which sits above the SE trim level – and a seven-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is fitted as standard alongside heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Griffin models also get ambient interior lighting, automatic windscreen wipers and LED headlights.

The Crossland Griffin also boasts 17-inch black five twin-spoke alloy wheels, black painted door mirrors and a contrast roof.

Paul Willcox, managing director, Vauxhall, said: “We’ve added new Griffin variants to both the new Corsa-e as well as the new Crossland vehicle ranges, offering Vauxhall customers high standard specification and more value. The Corsa-e continues to impress buyers, as the UK’s best-selling small electric car, and the Griffin model makes owning an all-electric vehicle even more affordable.”

