Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Ssangyong’s X200 concept gives glimpse of upcoming SUV

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 1.03pm
The new vehicle showcases a boxy, angular design
The new vehicle showcases a boxy, angular design

Ssangyong has given an early look at its future SUV models with the X200 concept.

Designed to preview the design of the firm’s next-generation off-roader, the X200 will follow on from the firm’s recently announced J100 electric car.

The X200 exhibits a bold and muscular look, with a large front grille framed by circular headlights. With chunky proportions, the X200’s plastic-clad wheelarches sit over alloy wheels wrapped in knobbly off-road tyres. At the rear, there’s a similar square look with box-like lights and a large rear diffuser-style section.

Ssangyong Concept
The boxy styling is continued at the rear of the car

Roof rails are also fitted to the car and are shown to be capable of holding surfboards.

A spokesperson for Ssangyong Motor Company, said: “The design of the new X200 is based on SsangYong’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’, and follows on from our recently announced J100 mid-sized electric car. With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values of its authentic heritage”.

The J100 – which also wears a chunky and off-road-ready exterior – is expected to enter production next year and forms part of Ssangyong’s ‘self-rescue’ plan that was announced last month.

The Korean firm is hoping that by accelerating its development of electric vehicles and other new models it will secure additional investment. Some 75 per cent of the company is owned by Indian automotive giant Mahindra and Mahindra.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier