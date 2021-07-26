Ssangyong’s X200 concept gives glimpse of upcoming SUV

Ssangyong has given an early look at its future SUV models with the X200 concept.

Designed to preview the design of the firm’s next-generation off-roader, the X200 will follow on from the firm’s recently announced J100 electric car.

The X200 exhibits a bold and muscular look, with a large front grille framed by circular headlights. With chunky proportions, the X200’s plastic-clad wheelarches sit over alloy wheels wrapped in knobbly off-road tyres. At the rear, there’s a similar square look with box-like lights and a large rear diffuser-style section.

The boxy styling is continued at the rear of the car

Roof rails are also fitted to the car and are shown to be capable of holding surfboards.

A spokesperson for Ssangyong Motor Company, said: “The design of the new X200 is based on SsangYong’s new design philosophy ‘Powered by Toughness’, and follows on from our recently announced J100 mid-sized electric car. With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values of its authentic heritage”.

The J100 – which also wears a chunky and off-road-ready exterior – is expected to enter production next year and forms part of Ssangyong’s ‘self-rescue’ plan that was announced last month.

The Korean firm is hoping that by accelerating its development of electric vehicles and other new models it will secure additional investment. Some 75 per cent of the company is owned by Indian automotive giant Mahindra and Mahindra.