Mercedes-Benz releases prices and specs for new S-Class plug-in hybrid

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 4.21pm
Mercedes has revealed prices and specs for the new S-Class plug-in hybrid
Mercedes-Benz has announced that its latest S-Class plug-in hybrid will cost from £104,490.

Badged as the S580e L, the saloon – which is only available in long-wheelbase layout – uses a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine linked with a 28.6kWh battery. Thanks to this generous capacity, the S580e L should be able to drive for up to 63 miles on battery power alone while returning up to 353.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 18g/km.

Thanks to rapid charging capability, the battery can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 20 minutes, or under four hours when using a 7.4kW home charger.

New S-Class hybrid
The S-Class hybrid can be rapid charged in just 20 minutes

Inside, the S580e L receives a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital display. Also fitted is an MBUX tablet which can be used independently of the vehicle and can even be used to download Android apps.

The driver display can also be fitted with 3D technology as an optional extra, adding facial recognition which can monitor driver drowsiness.

New S-Class hybrid
The huge central screen dominates the cabin

A full Driving Assistance Package comes as standard too, adding adaptive cruise control capable of responding to stationary road users at speeds of up to 80mph, and traffic sign assist which can now warn of accidentally running a stop sign or red light.

Standard AMG Line Premium models also receive 20-inch alloy wheels and a Burmester surround sound system, as well as a panoramic sliding sunroof and electrically adjustable rear seats.

Move up to AMG Line Premium Plus – priced from £109,385 – and you’ll find an augmented reality head-up display added as well as 21-inch alloy wheels, a heated front centre armrest and ‘luxury’ head restraints – among other features.

For an additional £3,795, Executive line can be added to either Premium or Premium Plus cars, adding the removable seven-inch tablet, electric sun blinds in the rear doors and rear window and an electrically adjustable footrest behind the front passenger seat.

