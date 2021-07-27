McLaren’s 765LT Spider arrives as 205mph drop-top supercar

McLaren has revealed the 765LT Spider – its most powerful convertible supercar ever.

Arriving as the latest car in the firm’s ‘Longtail’ range, the 765LT is differentiated from the regular coupe version by an electrically operated, one-piece carbon fibre retractable hardtop that can be lowered or raised in 11 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

The roof can be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 31mph

Meanwhile, a powered rear window allows the driver to hear more of the exhaust noise from the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine in the cabin. With 754bhp and 800Nm of torque, it can power the Spider from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds and from 0-124mph in just 7.2 seconds. Flat-out, it’ll do 205mph.

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, said: “As we continue to build the LT sub-brand with the introduction of the new 765LT Spider, it’s clear that our customers are increasingly attracted to the Longtail supercar proposition of exhilarating, extreme performance and limited availability.

The 765LT Spider features a lightweight exhaust system

“With all 765 examples of the 765LT coupe sold, it’s no surprise that as we publicly announce our new LT Spider, production capacity for 2021 is already filled.”

Thanks to a range of weight-saving measures – including a titanium exhaust system and widespread use of advanced carbon fibre – the 765LT Spider has ended up weighing 80kg less than the 720S Spider and only 49kg more than the 765LT Coupe.

Owners who want to make their 765LT Spider even lighter can option super-lightweight carbon fibre race seats that weigh just 3.35kg apiece, while McLaren has taken the bulk-shedding one step further by removing the air conditioning and audio system – though both of these can be added back in at no extra cost.

The cabin of the 765LT Spider can be fitted with lightweight seats

It also retains the same extensive carbon aerodynamics package that you’ll find on the Coupe version, including a front splitter, side skirts and carbon fibre front and rear bumpers. The active rear wing has been recalibrated to work alongside the roof whether it is raised or lowered, too.

The Spider manages to retain a rigid body thanks to its MonoCage II-S Structure. Thanks to its strength and stiffness, this element means that no additional bracing is required in the switch to a drop-top – helping to further reduce weight.

Each 765LT is priced from £310,500, though this could be increased considerably thanks to an extensive range of options from McLaren Special Operations (MSO).