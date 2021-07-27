Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

One-owner Toyota Corolla from 1987 fetches £46,250 at auction

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 4.40pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

A 1987 Toyota Corolla GT has sold for £46,250 at auction, a UK record for this model.

Although the price might seem ludicrous for a car as ubiquitous as the Corolla, this is a particularly rare and highly sought-after example.

More commonly referred to as AE86 after its internal model designation, it has become iconic among Japanese car enthusiasts. Its light body and front engine/rear-wheel-drive configuration made it popular as a racing car too.

1987 Toyota Corolla GT
(Toyota)

Performance car fans would also buy them as fun road cars, tuning their engines for more power and racing them in the mountains of Japan. The AE86 reached true legend status as the vehicle driven by the main character in car-focused anime series Initial D.

As well as having this iconic status, this particular Corolla had a couple of other unique features that pushed the price up.

The first is that it had one owner from new. The original owner bought the car to cheer herself up after separating from her partner and has held onto it for more than three decades.

Secondly, given these models’ popularity with enthusiasts, finding an example that has not been modified or converted for racing is becoming nearly impossible. However, this example is completely free of any changes.

It was originally ordered from Hallens Toyota in Cambridge and is presented in ‘time warp’ specification, complete with the original Nokia phone cradle, Toyota-branded mudflaps and dealer-badged registration plates.

It has 92,000 miles on the clock and is in fantastic condition. It was keyed in 2006 and insurers deemed the repair too expensive, so the owner took the car back and had the paint restored to as-new.

The final price, seen on the Car and Classic auction site, is the highest ever recorded for this model in the UK, and beats the US record set in March this year of $40,000 (£29,000).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier