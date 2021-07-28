Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Government has been warned that the National Grid needs bolstering to cope with electric vehicle demand

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 12.46pm
(Ionity)
(Ionity)

The Transport Committee has warned that the National Grid must be strengthened if it is to cope with the strain of millions of electric vehicles needing to be charged.

In a new report, it questioned whether the ‘Government’s current plans are enough to deliver the public charging infrastructure needed across all regions of the UK and whether it will benefit everyone’.

Concerns have also been raised about whether motorists living in rural areas who don’t have the ability to charge at home could be left behind by poor public charging infrastructure.

To address these issues, the report recommends funding for local planning and transport bodies to hire staff with a mandate to deliver charging infrastructure.

Motorists should also be protected from excessive charges and confusing accounts that make public charging a minefield, as well as addressing the discrepancy between the five per cent VAT rate incurred for home charging and the 20 per cent placed on public charging.

There have been calls for the latter for some time, because it means that charging at home is much cheaper than in public, which unfairly penalises those who cannot do so.

Chair of the Transport Committee, Huw Merriman MP said: “As car usage returns to pre-pandemic levels, we must keep our sights locked on the target: all new cars and vans should be electric by 2035 at the latest.

“To help consumers see their route to a zero emission world, choosing to run an electric vehicle must be as seamless as possible. Today we offer a set of recommendations to help Government hit the accelerator on its ambition.

“Putting guarantees in place on infrastructure is crucial but one report after another flags concerns to Government about the provision of electric car charging infrastructure.

“Let ours be the last: it’s time that ministers set out the route map to delivering a network of services for everyone across the UK.”

The committee has recommended putting a zero emission vehicle mandate in place that would incentivise manufacturers to increase electric vehicle sales ahead of the 2035 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles.

This would require those who sell the fewest EVs to buy credits from those who sell the most, which would then be used to reduce the purchase price of EVs to encourage sales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier