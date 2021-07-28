Hennessey Performance celebrates 30th birthday with 1,000bhp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 upgrade

Hennessey Performance is celebrating its 30th anniversary by releasing a limited-edition Chevrolet Camaro.

The American muscle car tuning company will sell just 30 examples of the Exorcist Anniversary Edition, which is based on the firm’s Exorcist Camaro ZL1 package.

(Hennessey Performance)

The anniversary model’s supercharged V8 engine has been tuned to make 1,000bhp and 1,197Nm of torque. Its performance figures are hugely impressive, with the 0-60mph sprint taking just 2.1 seconds and it’ll complete the quarter-mile sprint in under 10 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 217mph.

Upgrades include upgrades or recalibration for just about every part of the engine, including a new high-flow supercharger and air induction system, custom camshaft, and ported cylinder heads.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: “The Exorcist is the epitome of the American muscle car and has the off-the-line performance to embarrass almost any car on the planet.

“We’ve been making fast cars faster since 1991, so our 30th Anniversary Exorcist pools all we know into one ferocious supercar slayer.”

Although based in Texas, Hennessey Performance sells cars globally, with the Exorcist Anniversary Edition available as a coupe or convertible with an automatic or manual transmission.

Prices start at $135,000 (£97,000) and includes the base Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and comes with the firm’s two-year/24,000-mile warranty.