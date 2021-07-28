Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class starts from £38,785

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 5.42pm
(Mercedes-Benz)
(Mercedes-Benz)

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class has gone on sale in the UK, with prices starting from £38,785 for the saloon and £40,420 for the estate.

Every engine in the C-Class range comes with a mild hybrid system, which uses a 48-volt integrated starter generator. This allows the engine to switch off and ‘glide’ while on the move to improve efficiency, as well as applying a small boost in performance.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
(Mercedes-Benz)

The entry level model is the C 200 and has a 1.5-litre petrol engine making about 200bhp and returning up to 44mpg in saloon form or 42mpg as an estate. The C 300 is a 2.0-litre unit that makes 254bhp and achieves up to 42mpg, but is only available as a saloon.

The current best-selling engine is the C 220 d diesel, which is a 2.0-litre engine with 197bhp and can hit an impressive 61mpg. The C 300 d, meanwhile, has a 3.0-litre diesel and makes 261bhp and can achieve up to 55mpg.

Trim levels available on the C-Class start with Sport, which is only offered on the C 200 and C 220 d. Standard equipment includes an 11.9-inch infotainment screen, digital instrument cluster, voice recognition, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and heated front seats.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
(Mercedes-Benz)

From £42,165 you can step up to the AMG Line trim, which adds 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted windows, AMG styling package, and a Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel.

The Premium equipment line starts at £43,250 and adds 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless go, electrically adjustable front seats, augmented reality navigation system and a 360-degree parking assistant.

Finally the Premium Plus starts at £46,700 and brings a new 19-inch alloy wheel design, panoramic sliding roof, head-up display and four-zone climate control. These models also have an optional upgrade for £1,695 called the Driving Assistance Package Plus that adds top driver assistance technology.

