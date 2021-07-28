Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Volkswagen Taigo unveiled as new compact ‘coupe’ SUV

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 12.04am
The Taigo arrives as Volkswagen’s first coupe-styled SUV
Volkswagen has revealed the Taigo – a new compact model that arrives as the brand’s first coupe-style SUV to be sold in Europe.

Heavily based on the Brazillian-built and designed Nivvus model, Volkswagen says the Taigo has been tweaked and re-engineered for European tastes.

Based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Volkswagen Polo – and which it rolls off the same production line as in Pamplona, Spain – the Taigo will be marketed as the firm’s entry-level SUV, despite actually being larger in size than the T-Cross.

Volkswagen Taigo
The rear of the car tapers off at the boot

Design highlights – aside from the coupe profile – include LED lights at the front and rear, with the rear LEDs being particularly impressive as they stretch across the full rear of the car, a cue only typically found in far more expensive cars. Matrix LED headlights will also be fitted on higher-spec cars, while Volkswagen will offer a range of personalisation options – such as a two-tone colour scheme and dashboard panels painted in the same shade as the rest of the car.

Inside, it gets all the brand’s latest technology, with digital dials set to feature across the full range, and with a touchscreen measuring up to 9.2-inches.

Despite the sloping rear end, Volkswagen is promising an impressive amount of interior space, with a 438-litre boot actually bigger than the T-Cross, though it misses out on that car’s more practical features like sliding rear seats.

Volkswagen Taigo
The interior features a large central screen

Set to be offered in the UK in Life, Style and R-Line grades – the latter being bespoke to European markets – standard equipment will include LED headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel and electric folding mirrors.

The Taigo’s engine range will broadly mirror that of the Polo and T-Cross, with purely turbocharged petrol engines set to be offered, ranging in power from 94bhp to 148bhp. No electrified options are in the pipeline yet, Volkswagen has said.

Though prices haven’t been announced, expect the Taigo to just undercut the T-Cross, meaning they’ll likely start from around £20,000. First examples are predicted to reach showrooms before the end of the year.

