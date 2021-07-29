Electric vehicle searches up to 30 times more likely to result in a sale

People searching for electric vehicles are up to 30 times more likely to go on to purchase a car than those looking at conventional petrol and diesel models.

Analysis of thousands of searches by online marketplace BuyaCar.co.uk found that the site’s best-selling EVs, the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe, saw searches convert to sales between 17 and 30 times more than for the average internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

Despite this high conversion rate, electric vehicle sales still represent a small minority, but the site’s analysts believe that that means those who start searching for a car have a higher level of intent to purchase.

(Audi)

The ICE vehicle with the highest conversion rate is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, which sees one sale for more than 1,000 searches. By stark contrast, the Honda e has the highest conversion rate for EVs, seeing 2.4 sales for every 100 searches.

Another comparison presented by BuyaCar shows the Audi A3, which sees hundreds of thousands of searches per year and sits in the site’s 10 best-selling list, but has a conversion rate of one sale per 2,500 starches.

The electric BMW i3, meanwhile, takes an average of just 200 searches to register a sale.

Christofer Lloyd, Editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: “This analysis seems to paint a picture of a highly committed EV customer base which is confident about what it wants, in contrast with other car buyers who tend to browse more generally.

“It is also notable that some car brands clearly enjoy an advantage when it comes to their reputation as EV producers. For example, the Volkswagen Golf tops the chart for most-searched-for electric car and the Nissan Leaf comes in third. But when it comes to a purchase, the Leaf maintains third place in terms of conversion, while the Golf drops out of the top 10.”

The top three electric vehicles by search on Buyacar.co.uk are the Volkswagen Golf, Hyundai Kona and Nissan Leaf. The latter also takes third spot in conversion rates, beat by the Honda e and BMW i3.