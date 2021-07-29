Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Three classic vehicles owned by a Hairy Biker are heading to auction

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 3.52pm
(Car & Classic)
(Car & Classic)

Fans of the Hairy Bikers have an opportunity to own three classic vehicles owned by Simon King, one of the stars of the show.

The two motorcycles and Volkswagen Camper van are being auctioned through the Car & Classic website, with the headline lot being a custom-built ‘Cosmic King’.

This bike is already accepting bids and will end on August 3 at 8pm. Built as part of a ‘dream bikes’ project between the Hairy Bikers and Carole Nash insurance, it has been driven just 750 miles since being built in 2010.

2015 NGCC CUSTOM - PURPLE HAZE
(Car & Classic)

It has a 1.6-litre V-Twin engine and a five-speed transmission, with an eye-catching purple paint job and plenty of chrome and stainless steel body parts.

‘Purple Haze’ started out as a charity project, which was bought by Simon King at auction to raise funds for The Archway Project, which was set up to help young Londoners learn new skills.

This also has a 1.6-litre engine but comes with a six-speed transmission. It has almost vertical exhausts that finish at ear level, as well as excellent paint work and chrome, with less than 1,000 miles on the clock since it was first registered in 2015.

1978 VOLKSWAGEN CAMPER WESTFALIA
(Car & Classic)

Finally, a 1978 Type 2 Volkswagen Camper Westfalia will be auctioned. It was imported from the USA and is therefore left-hand-drive, and has undergone a complete restoration. It has been given a new suspension, brakes, steering and fuel system, as well as receiving an overhauled exterior.

Inside, it has been restored with modern electrics and three-pin plug sockets, while the mileage is just over 89,000.

Both the Purple Haze and the Camper will be up for auction between July 29 and August 5.

