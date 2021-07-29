Three classic vehicles owned by a Hairy Biker are heading to auction

Fans of the Hairy Bikers have an opportunity to own three classic vehicles owned by Simon King, one of the stars of the show.

The two motorcycles and Volkswagen Camper van are being auctioned through the Car & Classic website, with the headline lot being a custom-built ‘Cosmic King’.

This bike is already accepting bids and will end on August 3 at 8pm. Built as part of a ‘dream bikes’ project between the Hairy Bikers and Carole Nash insurance, it has been driven just 750 miles since being built in 2010.

(Car & Classic)

It has a 1.6-litre V-Twin engine and a five-speed transmission, with an eye-catching purple paint job and plenty of chrome and stainless steel body parts.

‘Purple Haze’ started out as a charity project, which was bought by Simon King at auction to raise funds for The Archway Project, which was set up to help young Londoners learn new skills.

This also has a 1.6-litre engine but comes with a six-speed transmission. It has almost vertical exhausts that finish at ear level, as well as excellent paint work and chrome, with less than 1,000 miles on the clock since it was first registered in 2015.

(Car & Classic)

Finally, a 1978 Type 2 Volkswagen Camper Westfalia will be auctioned. It was imported from the USA and is therefore left-hand-drive, and has undergone a complete restoration. It has been given a new suspension, brakes, steering and fuel system, as well as receiving an overhauled exterior.

Inside, it has been restored with modern electrics and three-pin plug sockets, while the mileage is just over 89,000.

Both the Purple Haze and the Camper will be up for auction between July 29 and August 5.