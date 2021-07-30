Peugeot reveals new 308 SW estate will start at £25,200

Reservations for the Peugeot 308 SW estate have opened, with the French firm revealing prices will start from £25,200.

The new 308 has a stylish look and the SW version brings an extra layer of practicality over the hatchback version.

At launch there will be two plug-in hybrid powertrains on offer, both using a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that’s powered by a 12.4kWh battery. Both also have an electric range of about 39 miles and have a favourable benefit-in-kind rating of 11 per cent, making them more appealing to company car buyers.

(Peugeot)

The difference is the power output, with a choice between 176bhp and 222bhp, with prices starting at £34,200 and £38,400 respectively.

Other powertrains include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol, with the latter available on every trim and the former on all but the top-spec model.

The entry level model is called Active Premium and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and tail lights, split-leather steering wheel, and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next up is Allure, starting from £27,050. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded interior upholstery and a 3D navigation system. Allure Premium, meanwhile, starts at £27,950 and adds adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a different set of 17-inch wheels.

The penultimate trim is GT, which costs from £29,850 and gets a sportier appearance, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Peugeot’s 3D head-up instrument panel. The top specification is GT Premium, priced from £31,450, and includes a more comfortable and supportive driver’s seat with heating and massage function, as well as extensive driver assistance systems.

Customers can configure their Peugeot 308 SW now and save their model, which can be used to complete their purchase when the car goes on sale later this year ahead of 2022 deliveries.