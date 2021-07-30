Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Peugeot reveals new 308 SW estate will start at £25,200

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 12.09pm
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Reservations for the Peugeot 308 SW estate have opened, with the French firm revealing prices will start from £25,200.

The new 308 has a stylish look and the SW version brings an extra layer of practicality over the hatchback version.

At launch there will be two plug-in hybrid powertrains on offer, both using a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that’s powered by a 12.4kWh battery. Both also have an electric range of about 39 miles and have a favourable benefit-in-kind rating of 11 per cent, making them more appealing to company car buyers.

Peugeot 308 SW
(Peugeot)

The difference is the power output, with a choice between 176bhp and 222bhp, with prices starting at £34,200 and £38,400 respectively.

Other powertrains include a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.2-litre petrol, with the latter available on every trim and the former on all but the top-spec model.

The entry level model is called Active Premium and includes 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and tail lights, split-leather steering wheel, and a 10-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Next up is Allure, starting from £27,050. It adds 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded interior upholstery and a 3D navigation system. Allure Premium, meanwhile, starts at £27,950 and adds adaptive cruise control, wireless phone charging and a different set of 17-inch wheels.

The penultimate trim is GT, which costs from £29,850 and gets a sportier appearance, Matrix LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Peugeot’s 3D head-up instrument panel. The top specification is GT Premium, priced from £31,450, and includes a more comfortable and supportive driver’s seat with heating and massage function, as well as extensive driver assistance systems.

Customers can configure their Peugeot 308 SW now and save their model, which can be used to complete their purchase when the car goes on sale later this year ahead of 2022 deliveries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier