New Michael Schumacher documentary to air on Netflix from September

Netflix has announced a new documentary about former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Produced with full support from the German racing driver’s family, it will include ‘rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage’ that will chart a career that saw him become a seven-time World Champion and an icon of the sport.

Announcing the release, Netflix wrote: “His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention.

Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.

“Michael Schumacher’s journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man.

“However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man.”

Little has been heard from the Schumacher family since Michael’s skiing accident in 2013. The star was in the French Alps with his then-14-year-old son Mick – who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1 with Haas – when he fell and hit his head on a rock.

'SCHUMACHER' is coming to @netflix in September It'll feature unseen footage and insight from @schumacher's family, friends and peers to chart his special life and career#F1https://t.co/lFNp7O77OO — Formula 1 (@F1) July 30, 2021

Despite wearing a helmet,he suffered a traumatic brain injury and was placed in a medically induced coma. In September 2014 he was transferred to his home where updates on his condition have been minimal following a request for privacy from his family.

Based on the synopsis released by Netflix, it’s unlikely the Schumacher documentary will provide new details on the accident or his condition.

Schumacher will be released on the streaming service on September 15, 2021.