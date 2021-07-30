Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New Michael Schumacher documentary to air on Netflix from September

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 1.08pm
Mercedes GP driver Michael Schumacher during a photocall at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo, Valencia, Spain.
Netflix has announced a new documentary about former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Produced with full support from the German racing driver’s family, it will include ‘rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage’ that will chart a career that saw him become a seven-time World Champion and an icon of the sport.

Announcing the release, Netflix wrote: “His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention.

Motor Racing – 2012 Formula One World Championship – British Grand Prix – Race – Silverstone
Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Northamptonshire.

“Michael Schumacher’s journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man.

“However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man.”

Little has been heard from the Schumacher family since Michael’s skiing accident in 2013. The star was in the French Alps with his then-14-year-old son Mick – who is currently in his debut season in Formula 1 with Haas – when he fell and hit his head on a rock.

Despite wearing a helmet,he suffered a traumatic brain injury and was placed in a medically induced coma. In September 2014 he was transferred to his home where updates on his condition have been minimal following a request for privacy from his family.

Based on the synopsis released by Netflix, it’s unlikely the Schumacher documentary will provide new details on the accident or his condition.

Schumacher will be released on the streaming service on September 15, 2021.

