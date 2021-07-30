Audi expands electric Q4 lineup with extra range and all-wheel-drive options

Two new versions of the Audi Q4 have been introduced, bringing a long range version and all-wheel-drive to the electric crossover.

The first is badged ‘40’ and is offered on the Sportback body shape. It uses a single motor on the rear axle that provides 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The battery is a 76.6kWh capacity and provides a range of up to 332 miles, making it the longest range electric vehicle in Audi’s range.

The other new addition is available on the regular Q4 and brings all-wheel-drive to the range. It does this by placing electric motors on each axle, delivering a total of 261bhp and 425Nm of torque.

(Audi)

Badged ‘45’, it can go from 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and has a range of up to 304 miles from the same battery size as the 40 Sportback.

It brings the Q4 line-up to four and the Sportback to three. On the regular model, it starts with the ‘35’, which can travel up to 208 miles per charge of its 55kWh battery, and tops out at the ‘50’, which has an 82kWh battery that provides up to 298 miles of range.

The Sportback, meanwhile, starts with the ‘35’ but goes up to 211 miles here, while the ‘50’ can travel up to 303 miles.

Prices for the regular Q4 start at £41,325 while the Sportback costs from £42,825.