Lifestyle / Motoring

BMW’s R18 Transcontinental and R18B bring long-distance comfort

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 4.48pm
Each bike has been designed to be comfortable over long distances
BMW has revealed two new long-distance motorcycles – the R18 Transcontinental and the R18B ‘Bagger’.

Both bikes use the regular R18 – and its huge 1,802cc air-cooled engine – as a basis, but build on it with added comfort and technology.

The engine develops 90bhp and 150Nm of torque. In fact, it’s the most powerful two-cylinder flat-twin engine ever built in motorbike series production.

BMW R18B and Transcontinental
Both motorcycles are based around a huge two-cylinder engine

Each bike benefits from a larger fuel tank at 24 litres, which represents a significant increase over the standard R18’s 18-litre tank. This should help to give both bikes a range of at least 200 miles, making them ideal for long stints in the saddle.

The Transcontinental benefits from a taller front screen as standard, though both get a large front fairing which should divert much of the airflow around the rider and helps to prevent fatigue.

Though both motorcycles feature plenty of room for panniers, it’s the Transcontinental that you’ll want for the best possible storage as it brings an additional top box over the R18B.

Four analogue instruments feature on each bike and these are added to with a 10.25-inch TFT colour display. A Marshall sound system, seat heating and a variety of chrome finishers are also included.

The R18B – as the more rider-focused of the pair – benefits from a lower windshield, slimmer seat and a matt black engine.

Dynamic cruise control comes as standard and can automatically regulate the ride speed set by the driver. Active cruise control, meanwhile, uses sensors housed in the motorcycle’s front fairing to detect vehicles ahead and adjust the bike’s speed accordingly.

Both bikes are expected to arrive in dealers this Autumn, with prices announced closer to that time.

