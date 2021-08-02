Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Honda’s new HR-V hits the road from £26,960

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 10.07am
(Honda)
(Honda)

Honda has released pricing and specifications for its new HR-V.

The hybrid SUV – which is available to order now – is priced from £26,960, with all models coming equipped with Honda’s two-motor e:HEV hybrid powertrain as standard.

It comes as part of the firm’s pledge to electrify all of its mainstream models in Europe by 2022, either through pure-electric or hybrid powertrains.

Honda HR-V
(Honda)

Entry-level Elegance grade cars pack LED headlights as standard as well as heated front seats, 18-inch alloy wheels and a range of smartphone connectivity systems.

Move up to Advance specifications – which starts from £29,210 – and you’ll find a powered tailgate included as part of the car’s standard equipment, sitting alongside a heated steering wheel and synthetic leather and fabric interior trim.

The Advance Style specification, meanwhile, adds a premium audio system and a two-tone exterior paint finish with contrasting orange interior detailing, among other features. This particular trim starts from £31,660.

The HR-V’s powertrain uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with two electric motors. In total, it kicks out 129bhp and 253Nm, but the real focus here is on efficiency. Honda claims that it’ll return up to 52mpg while CO2 emissions stand at 122g/km.

All HR-V models come equipped with Honda’s ‘Sensing’ suite of safety technologies and driver aids. This includes hill descent control for improved control when travelling down steep slopes. A nine-inch infotainment setup is fitted regardless of specification, bringing media and navigation as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tom Gardner, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe Ltd, said: “The launch of the all-new HR-V is a major milestone for Honda in Europe, setting new benchmarks for interior space, versatility and comfort in the compact SUV market. Available later this year, the next generation of hybrid-only HR-V will appeal to modern consumers, reflecting their active and connected lifestyles, with a desirable blend of efficiency and responsive performance.”

