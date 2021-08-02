Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘No need to panic’ about E10 fuel arriving next month, says AA

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 11.01am
File photo dated 1582013 of a person using a petrol pump. The UK’s rate of inflation soared to its highest for almost three years in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel. Issue date: Wednesday July 14, 2021.
The AA is advising drivers not to panic-buy super unleaded petrol given the official arrival of E10 fuel next month.

The Government’s pledge to reduce CO2 emissions has prompted the move, with E10 fuel using a higher proportion of bio-ethanol in unleaded fuel – up from five per cent currently to 10 per cent.

Though some older vehicles could be damaged by the use of E10 fuel, the vast majority of motorists won’t need to switch to super unleaded fuel  – which remains at five per cent bio-ethanol – in order to keep their cars going.

AA technical specialist, Greg Carter says: “Over 98 per cent of petrol cars in the UK can run perfectly well on E10, but some older models, classic cars and motorcycles shouldn’t use it.

“The extra bio-ethanol content can be more corrosive to older fuel system components, so drivers of older cars and motorcycles should check the Government website before heading to the pump.”

The switch is said to save around 750,000 tonnes of CO2, with all petrol cars built after 2011 compatible with the fuel. Most petrol-powered cars from after 2001 will also accept the new fuel.

Carter added: “Petrol-powered garden machinery and generators are also likely not to be compatible, so these should use super unleaded after September.

“If you do drive an incompatible vehicle and accidentally fill up with E10, don’t worry, just fill up with super unleaded next time. There’s no need to get it drained as it takes some time for any damage to occur.”

