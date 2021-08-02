Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
The new Dacia Duster has gone on sale from £13,995

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 12.41pm
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

The new Dacia Duster has gone on sale in the UK, boasting updated styling, mechanical improvements and new technology.

The 4×4 has been ‘comprehensively updated’ but retains the same affordability-focused ethos as before, with prices starting at £13,995.

Its styling is similar to before but the front end now gets a similar look to the firm’s Sandero models, with Y-shaped daytime running lights and a chromed radiator grille, also becoming the first Dacia model to get LED indicators.

Dacia Duster
(Dacia)

Other new exterior equipment includes body-colored bumpers front and rear, tinted windows and tailgate trim with ‘Duster’ inscription. Dacia says the new design is more aerodynamic than its predecessor and the two-wheel-drive version gets low rolling resistance tyres, which combine to lower CO2 emissions and improve fuel economy.

Inside, there are two multimedia systems available. On Comfort models, there’s an 8.0-inch touchscreen that includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as two USB ports.

Prestige models get an upgrade that includes satellite navigation and wireless Android and Apple connectivity.

Under the bonnet is a range of petrol, diesel and bi-fuel engines, with the latter having a 50 per cent larger LPG tank.

Dacia Duster
(Dacia)

There are three trim levels being offered in the UK, called Essential, Comfort and Prestige, with the entry model starting at £13,995 for the petrol or bi-fuel option. The least expensive diesel comes in Comfort trim and starts at £17,345.

Essential models get 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, DAB radio and manual air conditioning. Step up to Comfort and you get 16-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, leather steering wheel and the upgraded infotainment system.

Top-spec Prestige models start at £16,695 and include 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, automatic air conditioning, front parking sensors and the upgraded infotainment.

Customers can order the new Dacia Duster now with deliveries expected to begin in September.

